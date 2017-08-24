13 major games and events happening in Mercedes-Benz Stadium

by: Wilton Jackson Updated: Aug 24, 2017 - 6:00 PM

With all of the hype around the Atlanta Falcons playing their home games in the newly built Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the $1.5 billion stadium will also be the site for other major sporting and non-sporting events this year and the years to come. Take a look at 12 major games and events that will take place in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

1.NFL Preseason Game | Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals | Aug. 26

Coming off a 17-13 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Falcons (0-2) will look to earn their first win of the preseason on opening night of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. et.

2.Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game | No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Florida State | Sept. 2

This weekend kicks off the 2017 college football season. Labor Day weekend will feature what could be a possible matchup for the College Football Playoff system as Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide take the field against Jimbo Fisher and the Seminoles Saturday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

3.Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game | Georgia Tech vs. No. 25 Tennessee | Sept. 4

While enjoying a day off for Labor Day, tune in for the second big game of the holiday weekend as Georgia Tech will travel a few blocks to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the Volunteers Monday at 8 p.m.

4.MLS Soccer Game | Atlanta United vs. FC Dallas | Sept. 10

After three straight road games this month, Atlanta United will play its first game in the new stadium against FC Dallas. Currently, FC Dallas ranks fifth in the MLS Western Conference standings. Atlanta United will play a total of six home games in the month of September.

5.NFL Regular Season Game | Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers |Sept. 17

For their first home game of the regular season, the Falcons will face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in a rematch of the 2017 NFC Championship Game. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

6.Garth Brooks Concert | Oct. 12

Brooks, the number one solo artist in US history, will be the first-ever artist to perform in the new stadium. The five-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year is the only artist in history who has achieved diamond status on seven albums.

7.NFL Regular Season Game | Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys | Nov. 12

Matt Ryan and the Falcons will put their skills and toughness on the line in the second week of November when they host Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in a Sunday evening game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. In the last matchup between the two teams, the Falcons defeated the Cowboys on the road, 39-28, early in the 2015 regular season.

8.Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl (MEAC vs. SWAC) | Dec. 16

The Celebration Bowl will feature the conference champions from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Kickoff for this year’s game will be at noon from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.

9.2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl | Jan. 1, 2018

The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, the ninth oldest bowl game in the country and one of the New Year’s Six Bowls, will be played on Monday, Jan. 1 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

10.2018 NCAA Football National Championship | Jan. 8, 2018

The College Football National Championship will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Jan. 8. In addition, the announcement for the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made that Monday in Atlanta before the big game. The announcement

11.Southeastern Conference (SEC) Football Championship 2017-2026

The SEC Championship will be held in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year through 2026. Previously, the Georgia Dome hosted the game for 21 years, dating back to 1994. By the end of this new agreement, the Championship will have been played in Atlanta for a total of 43 years.

12.NFL Super Bowl LIII | January 2019

The 2019 Super Bowl will be the first Super Bowl played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the third Super Bowl held in Atlanta. Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000 was the last time the game was played in Atlanta, where the Tennessee Titans came up one yard short of a touchdown to defeat the then St. Louis Rams.

13.2018 NCAA Men’s Final Four |March 2020

The NCAA Men’s Final Four games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The scheduled dates for the events are April 4 and April 6.

