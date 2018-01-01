  • 'You're the best, #PatriotsNation': Fans donate blankets to those in need

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - It was cold out in the stands at Gillette Stadium Sunday for the New England Patriots game, and plenty of fans brought blankets to help stay warm.

    Now those blankets are going to those in need.

    It was 13 degrees at kick-off with a wind chill of about -2.

    The coldest game they ever played was in 2004 against the Titans when it was 4 degrees.

    The team handed out 65,000 hand warmers to fans, and allowed those brave enough to endure those cold temperatures to bring blankets into the stadium.

    Those blankets are now being donated to the Pine Street Inn in Boston and other local shelters.

    The Patriots tweeted out photos of the blankets and thanked fans for their generosity.

     

