YARR! Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean reopens with new twist

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World’s Pirates of the Caribbean reopened Monday at the Magic Kingdom park, with a new twist to a red-headed figure.
Guests might remember a key part of the ride where a red-headed woman was on the auction block.
Now, the pirate auctioneer oversees a sale of the townspeople’s most prized possessions and goods, and not the women. Some of the women have also been swapped out with men from the plundered town.
The well-known red-headed figure has “switched sides” and has become a pirate named Redd, who pillages the town’s rum supply, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
“Just as Walt Disney embraced and encouraged Disney Parks to ‘keep moving forward’ since the opening of Disneyland Park in 1955, Walt Disney Imagineering has introduced many new characters at Pirates of the Caribbean attraction over the years,” according to the Disney Parks Blog.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}