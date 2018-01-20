Women's marches, events taking place across nation

A series of women’s marches, protests and voter registration events are taking place across the country this weekend.
This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration. In 2017, the Women’s March on Washington drew a large crowd who marched in protest of Trump’s election. Women’s marches were held across the country and the world.
For 2018, marches and rallies are being held in cities across the country throughout the weekend. There will be a voter registration drive on Sunday in Las Vegas.
