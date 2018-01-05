  • Woman's Crohn's disease turns out to be ketchup packet caught in her intestines

    By: WPXI.com

    A woman thought she had Crohn's disease for six years.

    She had all the classic symptoms, including stomach pain and bloating, but the treatment didn't work, according to WPXI's news exchange partners at TribLIVE.

    Surgeons operated and found a Heinz ketchup packet caught in her intestines.

    The packet mimicked the symptoms of Crohn’s disease. 

    The English woman's story was published in the British Medical Journal. 

    As soon as the packet was removed, the symptoms went away.

    FILE PHOTO: In this photo illustration, Heinz Tomato Ketchup is shown on March 25, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

