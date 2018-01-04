Woman's Crohn's disease ends up being Heinz Ketchup packet caught in her intestines

A woman thought she had Crohn's disease for six years.
She had all the classic symptoms, including stomach pain and bloating, but the treatment didn't work, according to WPXI's news exchange partners at TribLIVE.
Surgeons operated and found a Heinz ketchup packet caught in her intestines.
The packet mimicked the symptoms of Crohn’s disease.
The English woman's story was published in the British Medical Journal.
As soon as the packet was removed, the symptoms went away.
