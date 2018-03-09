  • Woman with positive drug test claims 'medical meth' prescription, police say

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A woman in New Mexico who violated her probation by testing positive for methamphetamine offered an unusual defense, authorities said.

    Ginger Sharpe, 34, told her parole officer in Albuquerque Monday that she had a prescription for "medical meth," KOB reported.

    Authorities said Sharpe told them that a doctor in Farmington had written the prescription, and she even had a prescription bottle with a label that said "meth tablets," KOB reported.

    Sharpe was arrested on forgery charges and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center

