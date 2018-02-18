  • Woman wins $100,000 on Valentine's lottery gift

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    CLIVE, Iowa - Don Holmes knew the $10 scratch off ticket was a winner when he saw it. 

    >> Read more trending news

    Holmes got the Casino Riches ticket Wednesday as a Valentine’s Day gift for his wife, Cynthia.

    "I thought it would just be $100 but it turned out to be $100,000," he said

    She didn’t believe she really won.

    "(The machine) went, 'Woo hoo!' And I'm like -- my hands started shaking and like butterflies in my stomach," Cynthia Holmes, 54, said. "It is still sinking in."

    Holmes, who works at Walmart, said she plans to pay off her house and car.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories