  • Woman robbed of $10,000 jackpot in casino parking lot

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A woman who won a $10,000 jackpot at a Nevada casino was robbed in the parking lot early Monday, KUTV reported.

    Police said they have recovered most of the cash, which was in the woman’s purse. She was leaving the Montego Bay Casino in West Wendover, Nevada, shortly after midnight when the purse was ripped from her hands, KUTV reported.

    According to court documents, Tad Marshall, 33, of Bountiful, Utah, is accused of approaching the woman and stealing her purse.

    Police found Marshall in a Wendover, Utah, motel parking lot and asked him if he had taken the money, KUTV reported. While the casino is located in Nevada, the parking lot where the theft occurred is located in Wendover, Utah, the station reported.

    According to court documents, Marshall told police that the money was “in the car under the driver’s seat.” Police said they found the cash where Marshall told them it was located, KUTV reported.

    Marshall was arrested and booked him into the Tooele County jail on charges of felony theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, KUTV reported.

