Woman married 80 years says she loves husband even more these days

CLEBURNE, Texas - A Texas couple has reached a remarkable milestone, celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary earlier this month.
Lois and B.E. Thompson, both 98, have been through a lot together. B.E. is bedridden and in the latter stages of Alzheimer's disease, WFAA reported. The couple’s loving bond has only grown stronger since they were married in 1937.
The Thompsons have four children, 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren, WFAA reported.
Lois told WFAA that what has kept them together for so long is always showing love to one another.
While family gathered to mark the milestone anniversary, Lois mostly remained by her husband's bedside. When asked if love for someone can remain as strong as it was 80 years ago, Lois said, “I love him more. And I’m not ready to see the end."
