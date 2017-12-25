  • Woman gets $284 billion electric bill

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A utility accidentally charged a woman $284 billion for her electric bill. 

    Because of an error with the placement of a decimal, Mary Horomanski’s $284.46 electric bill was $284 billion, according to the Erie Times-News.

    >> Read more trending news

    “My eyes just about popped out of my head,” Horomanski told the Times-News. “We had put up Christmas lights and I wondered if we had put them up wrong.”

    Penelec said the bill was an error and corrected it.

    “I can’t recall ever seeing a bill for billions of dollars,” Mark Durbin, a spokesman for the utility told the Times-News. “We appreciate the customer’s willingness to reach out to us about the mistake.”

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories