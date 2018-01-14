Woman fights off home invaders with belt

GALVESTON, Texas - A woman with a belt chased off two robbers she caught breaking into her home Thursday evening, police say.
Kaylee Majka, who had been fighting the flu, was awakened by a commotion after the two men broke into her home around 5:30 p.m., according to KPRC.
"The bigger guy had brought my boyfriend to the back room and had the gun to him looking for all the stuff in the back room," Majka told KPRC. "I only saw the little man running towards my door."
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police search for man accused of stealing Alabama coach's playbook
- Prisoner serving life sentence getting rich in phone scheme, officials say
- Jacob Eason announces his departure from Georgia
Her roommates came home around the time Majka had whipped one of the men with the belt, striking him with the buckle in the process, and sending him fleeing from the home.
The gunman walked away from the scene with a backpack containing money and some shoes, Majka told KPRC.
Her boyfriend, who was not identified, chased him down the street, hitting him with his car, but the man got up and continued running away.
"They didn't get too much, though,” Majka told KPRC. “Because I don't think they were expecting us to fight back.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}