Woman dead, man injured in ‘savage' pit bull attack

ARJAY, Ky. - A man was severely injured and a woman was killed in a savage pit bull attack Sunday, according to to authorities.
The husband and wife were attacked by two pit bull, which did not belong to them, around 10:20 a.m., the Bell County Sheriff’s Office said.
When deputies arrived, they saw the victims “had been savagely attacked by two pit bulls.”
The husband shot one of the dogs and the other dog, which was injured, ran off, officials said.
The victims’ will be released after their family is notified, investigators said.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
