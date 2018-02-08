0 Woman claims bad info from airline caused her to flush hamster down airport toilet

A Florida woman claims she was given bad information from Spirit Airlines that resulted in her flushing her emotional support hamster down an airport toilet.

Belen Aldecosea, 21, of Miami Beach, was flying home and reportedly called Spirit twice asking if she could bring her hamster, Pebbles, with her. The airline said yes, according to the Miami Herald.

NEW: Spirit Airlines pushed me to flush my emotional-support hamster down an airport toilet, student says https://t.co/JErmxvTimY pic.twitter.com/cWvaJhy2tq — David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) February 8, 2018

When Aldecosea arrived at a Baltimore airport to catch her flight, the airline told her that Pebbles wasn’t allowed on the flight. Aldecosea says an “airline representative suggested flushing Pebbles down an airport toilet.” Spirit denied this, the Herald reported.

Aldecosea needed to get home to deal with a medical issue, and after unsuccessfully trying to rent a car, she did the only thing she could think of -- flushing Pebbles to drown, according to the Herald.

“She was scared. I was scared. It was horrifying trying to put her in the toilet,” Aldecosea told the Herald. “I was emotional. I was crying. I sat there for a good 10 minutes crying in the stall.”

This incident happened on Nov. 21 and now Aldecosea is considering filing a lawsuit against the company. A spokesman for Spirit told the Herald that someone did give Aldecosea misinformation that the animal could go on the plane, but said no one told her to flush the hamster.

Spirit offered her a voucher for a free flight to certain cities. Aldecosea declined it, according to the Herald.

