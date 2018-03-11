0 Woman charged third time for hiring hitman, prosecutors say

SALT LAKE CITY - A woman convicted of trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband and charged a second time of trying to hire a killer was charged, yet again, of trying to hire a third hitman, according to prosecutors.

>> Read more trending news

The new charges against Linda Tracy Gillman, 70, were filed Friday, the same day a jury found her guilty of one count of criminal solicitation after trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband, according to KSL. She was acquitted on a second count.

"I've never seen anything like it," Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill told KSL.

As the verdict was handed down, Gillman was charged with trying to hire a hitman about three weeks ago to kill a witness in the original case against her and an attorney who had won a civil case against her, the Salt Lake District Attorney’s Office said.

She was first charged in 2016 with criminal solicitation after asking a contractor who worked for her if he would murder her ex-husband, who had millions in life insurance in which she was still the beneficiary, according to KSL.

After giving the man $5,000, which he spent on his family and not hiring a hitman, Gillman told him she was hiring someone else, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. That’s when he went to police and Gillman was arrested.

While Gillman was in jail, she attempted to hire another inmate to kill the first hitman. That case was eventually dismissed, according to KSL.

Gillman was charged with two counts of criminal solicitation and two counts of obstructing justice, according to KSL.

Bail was set at $2.5 million.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.