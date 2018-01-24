  • Woman, 9 months pregnant, killed in crash on way to give birth, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SKOWHEGAN, Maine - A pregnant woman driving to the hospital died in a crash when she skidded over black ice, according to police. 

    Desiree Stout, 27, who was nine months pregnant, was headed to the hospital to be induced when her SUV crashed, according to WMTW

    Doctors performed an emergency C-section. The infant is in critical condition, police said. 

    The baby’s father, Harry Weeks, and Stout’s 8-year-old daughter were also injured in the crash.

