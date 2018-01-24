Woman, 9 months pregnant, killed in crash on way to give birth, police say

SKOWHEGAN, Maine - A pregnant woman driving to the hospital died in a crash when she skidded over black ice, according to police.
Desiree Stout, 27, who was nine months pregnant, was headed to the hospital to be induced when her SUV crashed, according to WMTW.
Doctors performed an emergency C-section. The infant is in critical condition, police said.
“So it’s hitting everyone very hard, to be completely unexpected but regardless who it is, it is just a tragic event that a mother getting ready to go in and give birth to her child, and her life is suddenly taken away, that’s just a tragedy in itself,” Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam told WMTW.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man charged with assault after 3-year-old stepson airlifted to hospital
- Man accused of 20+ break-ins arrested: 'I apologize for all the stuff I did'
- Several metro Atlanta Toys 'R' Us, Babies 'R' Us stores set to close
The baby’s father, Harry Weeks, and Stout’s 8-year-old daughter were also injured in the crash.
A family member has set up a GoFundMe account for the family.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}