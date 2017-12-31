  • Wisconsin football players catch 450-pound shark days before Orange Bowl win

    By: Stephen Pianovich, Landof10.com

    Updated:

    You can’t do this at every bowl destination. Wisconsin’s football team landed in Miami for the Orange Bowl earlier in the week, and between practices and team outings, a few teammates had the chance to schedule some deep-sea fishing.

    Members of Wisconsin’s football team went fishing somewhere near Miami this week and caught a 450-pound hammerhead shark. The Badgers’ Twitter account posted a photo of the impressive catch Wednesday.

    >> See the photo here

    The Badgers’ Orange Bowl gift bag included a PlayStation 4, wireless headphones, a 39-inch television and more, but none of the gadgets compare to a huge hammerhead. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    Wisconsin went on to defeat Miami 34-24 on Saturday night.

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories