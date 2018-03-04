0 Will Elsa have a girlfriend in 'Frozen' sequel? Director weighs in

Some "Frozen" fans are hoping Elsa will get her own “happily ever after” with another woman in the film's sequel, sparking the hashtag #GiveElsaAGirlfriend.

The film’s co-director and writer, Jennifer Lee, said she's aware of the buzz and told HuffPost that she has considered the idea.

“I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film ― that it’s creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people,” Lee said. “It means the world to us that we’re part of these conversations.”

She added: “Where we’re going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we’re really conscientious about these things … I always write from character out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa’s doing in her life, she’s telling me every day. We’ll see where we go.”

Fans have been rallying around seeing Elsa with a girlfriend for years and have been gung-ho with the campaign, even spreading petitions across the web.

The movie’s fanatics aren’t holding back with their enthusiasm at the mere potential, with one Twitter user writing, in part, “If this happens I will be trampling children down to see this on opening night.”

Bruh if this happens I will be trampling children down to see this on opening night #GiveElsaAGirlfriend https://t.co/Puc1FOWggQ — President Petty (@petterpettygrew) March 1, 2018

the possibility that disney may (however small the realistic possibility may be) #GiveElsaAGirlfriend makes child-me want to cry. if i had that representation as a kid i might have been spared the years of confusion and feeling of not belonging ❄️♥️ — ellie (@stupefys) March 1, 2018

It would be historic if Disney firmly went down this pro-LGBTQ route, but it’s not the first time the company has hinted at the inclusion of LGBTQ characters.

Previously, the 2017 live action adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast” saw LeFou dancing with a man, which director Bill Condon called an “exclusively gay moment.”

