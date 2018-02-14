  • Who is Nikolas Cruz, accused gunman in Florida high school attack?

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Police have taken Nikolas Cruz, into custody after a shooting at a Florida high school on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

    Cruz, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., was taken into custody off-campus, according to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

    Cruz was taken from the school by ambulance to a hospital nearby. 

    Israel confirmed that “multiple people” were killed at the school.

    The shooting began around 2 p.m. at the large school complex located in Broward County in southern Florida.

    Here’s what we know about Cruz now:

    • The Miami Herald reports that a teacher at the school said Cruz, 19, had been identified as a potential threat to fellow students in the past. Math teacher Jim Gard told the Herald, “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”
    • He is 5’8’’ tall
    • He has red hair
    • He was wearing a maroon shirt and black pants
    • He was taken into custody off-campus

