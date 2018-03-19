When microphone troubles silence national anthem, students voices fill void

The pressure was on, and all eyes were focused on Herbert Derickson. It was his mission to sing the national anthem in front of 2,000 students during an event called “Equine Education Day.”
But a wireless microphone malfunction silenced Derickson. Instead of a room full of nothing, the students stepped up, WTVC reported.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
The students from kindergarten to eighth grade started singing in Derickson’s place, WTVC reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}