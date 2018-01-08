What we know about Daniel McCartney, deputy slain while responding to call in Washington

0

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Alexander McCartney was shot and killed during a foot chase late Sunday as he responded to a home invasion in the Frederickson area, about 45 miles south of Seattle.

>> Read more trending news

McCartney lived in Yelm and was the 34-year-old father of three boys. He also had years of service in the Navy, earning the Afghanistan Campaign Medal among other honors.

McCartney worked for the Hoquiam Police Department for six years and was recruited there as an entry-level officer. Hoquiam is about 115 miles southwest of Seattle, near the Washington coast.

McCartney, who enlisted in the Navy on Sept. 10, 2002, was an electronics technician 2nd class (E-5).

He reported to a Navy recruit training center that month and stayed at a Great Lakes, Illinois, training center until October 2003. McCartney moved to the Center for Surface Combat Systems in San Diego later that month and was there until Feb. 20, 2004.

McCartney served on the USS Abraham Lincoln from Feb. 25, 2004, through Oct. 6, 2008.

In the Navy McCartney, who was an enlisted surface warfare specialist, received several awards. He was given the Joint Service Achievement Medal, the Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the NATO Medal and twice was given the Good Conduct Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Shooting scene in Pierce County

McCartney was shot shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday as he was responding to a 911 call reporting an intruder at a residence on 200th St. E. During the 911 call, dispatchers could hear screaming and a scuffle taking place, deputies said.

One suspect was found dead at the scene but the other escaped, prompting a manhunt that lasted into Monday morning.

McCartney was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tacoma where he died.

Early Monday morning officers and medical staff took part in a procession for McCartney when his body was taken from St. Joseph to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

CrossFit Yelm, where McCartney worked out, organized a fundraiser for his family, aiming to raise $10,000.

“Today we lost a Hero, Son, Father, Husband, Veteran and Police Officer,” friend Annie Malone wrote on the fundraising page. “Daniel McCartney was an amazing human! At CrossFit Yelm you couldn’t ask for a better athlete or coach. Our hearts are breaking with all of you during this time.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.