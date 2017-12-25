  • What time do stores open for after-Christmas sales?

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    If you were lucky enough to get a gift card for Christmas, and it is currently burning a hole in your pocket, fear not. Just hours from now, retail stores will open again.

    If you are looking for new clothes, after-Christmas deals will be easy to find, with sweaters and outerwear still on the sale racks.

    You will be able to find toys, holiday decorations and fitness gear, as well.

    If you are planning to head out shopping on Tuesday, below is a list of store opening times for major retailers. Times can vary in some locations, so be sure to contact your local store to verify opening times.

    Academy Sports + OutdoorsAcademy Sports + Outdoors

    Stores open at 8 a.m.

    Bass Pro Shops

    Stores open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Best Buy

    Stores open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Big Lots

    Stores open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    Dick's Sporting Goods

    Stores open 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

    Dillard's

    Stores open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    JCPenney

    Stores open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    Kohl's

    Stores open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    Lowe's

    Stores open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Macy's

    Most Macy's stores open at 7 a.m.

    Michaels Stores

    Stores open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Neiman Marcus

    Stores open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Old Navy

    Stores open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    Pier 1 Imports

    Stores open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Pottery Barn

    Stores are open at 10 a.m.

    Ross

    Stores open at 8 a.m.

    Saks

    Stores open at 8 a.m.

    Sears

    Stores open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    Target
    Stores open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

    Toys 'R Us

    Most Toys 'T Us stores open at 9 a.m.

    Wal-Mart

    Stores open at 5 a.m. (6 a.m. at some locations)

     

