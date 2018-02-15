What are the worst school shootings in modern US history?

Sheriff Scott Israel, of the Broward County Sheriff's Office in Florida, has confirmed 17 deaths in Wednesday’s school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Israel said authorities found 12 people dead in the building, two dead outside the school and one dead on a nearby street. Two of 14 people taken to local hospitals died later at the hospital.
Israel said the suspect, Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student at the school, is in custody.
The shooting, with at least 17 deaths, is one of the top five most deadly school shootings in American history.
Here is a list of the deadliest attacks on American schools:
- Bath School: On May 18, 1927, a school board treasurer, Andrew Kehoe, killed 38 elementary school students and six adults at the Bath Township, Michigan, elementary school when he set off an explosion. Kehoe killed his wife and firebombed his farm, and then killed himself by detonating a final device in his truck.
- Virginia Tech: Seung-Hui Cho opened fire on students at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, Virginia. Cho killed 32 people and injured 17. The shooting took place on April 16, 2007. Cho committed suicide.
- Sandy Hook Elementary School: On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Peter Lanza, after killing his mother, went to the school in Newtown, Connecticut, and started firing. He killed 26 children and adults. Lanza committed suicide.
- Marjory Stonehouse Douglas: Seventeen people were killed in a school shooting on Valentine’s Day 2018 in Parkland, Florida. The alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz, 19, was taken into custody after the shooting.
- University of Texas Tower: Charles Whitman, an ex-Marine sharpshooter, climbed a tower at the University of Texas and began shooting people on the campus on Aug. 1, 1966. He killed 14 and wounded 31.
- Columbine High School: Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold killed 13 people and injured 24 before killing themselves on April 20, 1999, in Columbine, Colorado.
- Red Lake Indian Reservation: On March 21, 2005, Jeffrey Weise killed seven people at Red Lake Senior High School in Red Lake, Minnesota.
- Umpqua Community College: Christopher Harper-Mercer killed nine people at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, on Oct. 1, 2015.
- Oikos University Shooting: One L. Goh killed seven students at the Korean Christian College at Oikos University in Oakland, Calif. on April 2, 2012.
- California State Fullerton: Six were killed on July 12, 1976, when a custodian, Edward Charles Allaway, opened fire at the school.
- West Nickel Mines: Charles Carl Roberts shot eight and killed five girls at an Amish school in Bart Township, Pennsylvania.
