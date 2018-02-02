0 Watch: Victims' father lunges at Larry Nassar during sentencing hearing

EATON COUNTY, Mich. - The father of three of the Larry Nassar’s victims tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor during a sentencing hearing Friday in Michigan, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Video from the Eaton County courtroom showed Randall Margraves being restrained by bailiffs Friday morning after he rushed at Nassar.

According to WILX, Margraves lunged at Nassar after Eaton County Circuit Judge Janice Cunningham declined to give him time alone with the former doctor. The Associated Press reported the request was made after two of Margraves’s daughters spoke Friday.

"I would ask you, as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," Margraves said, according to CNN. "Would you give me one minute?"

After Cunningham rejected his request, Margraves said, “Well I’m going to have to,” before launching himself at Nassar, CNN reported.

JUST IN: Father of three daughters who were all assaulted by Larry Nassar tries to tackle the disgraced doctor in court, after asking the judge to grant him "five minutes alone in a room with this demon" https://t.co/4VW6r844D0 https://t.co/H9VrhayRHT — CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2018

Crying could be heard in the courtroom as Nassar was escorted out. Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to "use your words," not violence.

"This is letting him have this power over us," she said. "We cannot behave like this. I understand this is a remarkable situation. But you cannot do this. This is not helping your children. This is not helping your community. This is not helping us."

After the incident, Cunningham told those gathered in court that she understood Margraves’ anger, but she also cautioned against reacting with violence, the Lansing State Journal reported.

"If it is hard and difficult for me to hear what his daughters have to say, I can't image what it is like for a parent," Cunningham said, according to the Journal.

The incident occurred during the third and final sentencing hearing for Nassar on sexual abuse charges. The charges in this case focus on his work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. The hearing resumed after about 25 minutes.

During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward to say Nassar abused them under the guise of medical treatment.

More victims are expected to speak Friday. The proceedings are likely to extend into next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.