WATCH: Toddler born deaf hears music for the first time in adorable viral video

PHOENIX - A formerly deaf toddler is discovering a love of music after hearing for the first time.

Owen Montoya is 15 months old, and until recently, he was unable to hear. The boy from Phoenix was born deaf and recently underwent surgery to place a cochlear implant in his left ear, according to the Daily Mail.

Footage shows Owen reacting to hearing his parents’ voices for the first time and even dancing to music.

“We were so excited to see him enjoying music this much, it was the craziest moment ever,” said his mother, Janae Montoya, 26. “When we found out Owen was deaf, it was very hard for us, because our family is very musical. I’ve always wanted him to experience it.”

Montoya said Owen comes from a long line of musicians; both she and her brother used to sing, and Owen’s maternal grandparents used to sing as well.

Montoya said Owen has wide-ranging taste.

“He’s been plugged in the last two days listening to different stuff and absolutely loving it. He loves live music most. I think he feels like he’s actually there,” said Montoya.

She’s glad she can share his passion for music as he explores it.

“It can be heartbreaking knowing something is closed off to your child, and now he has every opportunity in the world,” said Montoya.

