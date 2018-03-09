  • WATCH: The Rock is upstaged by daughter on International Women's Day

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not used to being upstaged, but the professional wrestler-turned-actor met his match on International Women’s Day.

    >> Read more trending news

    Johnson released an Instagram video of himself teaching his daughter Jasmine some key phrases, including “girl power.” She nails the phrases, her dad notes, “perfect.”

    “To every woman out there ‘round the world -- all ages and races -- I proudly stand by your side to always honor, protect and respect. Especially, the loves of my life at home,” Johnson wrote. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: The Rock is upstaged by daughter on International Women's Day

  • Headline Goes Here

    When clocks change for daylight saving, change smoke detector batteries

  • Headline Goes Here

    Penguins show selfie skills in Antarctica

  • Headline Goes Here

    Toys ‘R' Us considers closing U.S. stores: reports

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Teen recreates ‘Mulan' training montage shot-for-shot for…