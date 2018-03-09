0 WATCH: Teen recreates ‘Mulan' training montage shot-for-shot for homework, project goes viral

HONOLULU - A teen in Hawaii is going viral thanks to her take on a school project.

Glenna Matauto was tasked to recreate a scene from her family movie for her broadcast media class, Hawaii News Now reported.

So she and some friends took on the segment “Be a Man” from Disney’s “Mulan” and recreated the training montage from the 1998 animated feature. Glenna Matauto and friends recreate the training montage from Disney's "Mulan."

Matauto said in her Twitter post that filming the clip took “three days, five broken sticks and a shoe and volleyball stuck in a tree” for them to put together their 38-second video.

three days, five broken sticks, a shoe and volleyball stuck in a tree, and 2883827274832 hours of bloopers ALL for a 38 second video 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 — Micronesian Mulan 👌🏿💛 pic.twitter.com/bglMtKENXD — skee 🍇 (@senseileskee) March 3, 2018

The video in the six days after posting had more than 8.6 million views and 581,000 likes.

Hawaii News Now said that Matauto hasn’t received her grade yet for the project but some on social media think she deserves an Oscar.

And the oscar goes to.. pic.twitter.com/TQkeaefMaO — Black Zack Morris (@GojonGo2005) March 3, 2018

She also has plans on making another video and is taking requests on her Twitter account.

WE ARE MAKING A NEW VIDEO. let us know what scene you want us to do next 👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿 — skee 🍇 (@senseileskee) March 4, 2018

