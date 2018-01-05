Watch: Shaq takes handoff from Tebow, bowls over Barkley

Charles Barkley has tangled with Shaquille O’Neal during his pro basketball career, but the former NBA star wanted nothing to do with Shaq in a football situation.
During a segment of “NBA on TNT,” 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow dropped into the studio and ran a few plays with Barkley and O’Neal. When the former quarterback handed off to O’Neal, Shaq made a beeline for Barkley and knocked him off balance.
When O’Neal challenged Barkley to tackle him, but Barkley demurred, saying he hurt his shoulder.
When Barkley switched to offense, he also avoided O’Neal, who was intent on delivering a hard hit.
Watch their skirmishes:
"I think you separated my shoulder." - Chuck @SHAQ wrecks Chuck in Studio J! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i1PYPnj3BF— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 5, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}