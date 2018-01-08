WATCH: Movie theater fight video viewed 100,000 times

0

BARTLETT, Tenn. - It was a movie theater melee.

Cellphone video of a brawl at the Hollywood 20 Cinema in Bartlett, Tennessee, was shared thousands of times and viewed well over 100,000 times on social media. The man who recorded the video told WHBQ that the fighting stemmed from an argument over a boy. Moments later, multiple girl fights broke out.

"You know, that right there is kind of like watching wrestling on TV," Memphis native Adam Hudson reacted while viewing the video.

WHBQ went back to the theater on Stage Road to get more information. Taped to the entrance doors is a note that said those 17 and under must be escorted by a parent for evening movies Friday and Saturday.

It's similar to the parental policy implemented at Memphis' Oak Court Mall this weekend as a precaution after shots were fired outside the Wolfchase Galleria last month.

"The parents are out doing what they want to and they are not worried about their kids, and that's why the world is becoming the way it is," Hudson said. "Because the parents don't care anymore."

However, several concerned parents did reach out to WHBQ. The station went to the cinema to ask management if the parental mandate was temporary or permanent, and what was being done to keep movie-goers safe. Before we could ask management the questions from concerned parents, we were asked to leave the property.

"It worries me because I have nieces and nephews, and I have two godkids as well," Hudson said. "I'm afraid to be out even in the public because something may happen."

The man who captured the video gave the station more details. He said security jumped in quickly to break up the fight, and he did not see anyone detained.

Bartlett police told WHBQ through email that information wouldn't be made available until Monday at the earliest.

"Really, people are afraid to come out because of stuff like that," Hudson said.

