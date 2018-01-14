WATCH: Formerly homeless boy cries tears of joy when he sees his own bed

0

DETROIT - A formerly homeless boy was moved to tears when he was surprised with his very own bed to sleep in.

After losing her job, this single mother and her 8 year old son became homeless. Posted by Humble Design on Wednesday, December 20, 2017

Eight-year-old Daeyrs of Detroit has been living in shelters with his mom, Dionna, for most of his life. They have been homeless since she lost her job as a nurse.

According to “Inside Edition,” the family was finally granted state housing but couldn’t afford to furnish the home. Daeyrs had been sleeping on only blankets until the family got the help they needed.

Nonprofit organization Humble Design stepped in to make the house a home for the family.

“When we visited them earlier this week they just had an air mattress on the ground and a few camp chairs,” the organization wrote on Facebook.

Video shared to the group’s Facebook page shows Daeyrs touring the house with his mom for the first time. When it came time to tour his room, the designers told Daeyrs to close his eyes.

When he opened them, he saw a completely furnished room, complete with "Star Wars" posters, a desk, and most importantly, his very own bed.

He immediately broke down in tears.

“Seeing how much having a bed and his own room meant to Daeyrs, it really made me realize what’s important in life and grateful for everything I have,” Humble Design founder Tregar Strasberg told “Inside Edition.”

