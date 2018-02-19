  • WATCH: Fergie's national anthem performance baffles viewers

    By: Bo Churney, FanBuzz.com

    LOS ANGELES - Grammy award-winning recording artist Fergie was tasked with the pre-game national anthem for the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night. On paper, that sounds like a great choice, but many viewers thought it could have gone better.

    Critics pointed out that Fergie’s voice was oddly erratic during the anthem. One sequence even led Warriors forward Draymond Green to burst out in laughter after Fergie strung together the vocal performance.

    Here's what social media users were saying

    Obviously, not every anthem is going to be perfect; not everyone can just bust out a Whitney Houston-type of anthem at will.

    If you need to refresh your ears, here’s Whitney:

    – The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

     

     

     

     

