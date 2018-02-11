WATCH: Choir students sing national anthem from all floors of hotel, wowing guests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A man woke up to a lot of commotion in the lobby of a Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, days ago, but when he realized that the “noise” was actually a stunning rendition of the national anthem, he made sure to have his camera rolling.
Had a proud #American moment tonight. Woke up in my hotel hearing a lot of noise outside in the lobby. I went out and found this. The Kentucky State Choir Finals schools are all staying at my hotel. They decided to sing the National Anthem together on every single floor. #AmazingPosted by Garrett Mager on Wednesday, February 7, 2018
Garrett Mager soon learned that the Kentucky State Choir Finals were to explain for all of the youthful voices collected in one place.
He said that he witnessed a “proud #American moment tonight” when he heard the performance live, and it seems many others who watched Mager’s video agreed.
Not only has the video been shared more than 600,000 times since Wednesday, Feb. 7, it’s also been watched more than 24 million times.
The comments on Facebook were overwhelmingly positive, with many saying the performance brought tears to their eyes and gave them chills.
Others echoed Mager’s thoughts, saying they were proud to be an American.
WKYT reported that the performance is an annual tradition and that more than 650 students took part.
