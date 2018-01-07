  • Watch: Bill Cowher breaks table in two to honor Bills Mafia

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Nobody has ever questioned the toughness of former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, but the former NFL linebacker went old school pro wrestling Sunday.

    On Sunday’s “The NFL Today” pregame show before Sunday’s wild-card game between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars, Cowher was favoring the craziness of the fan-based Bills Mafia as he crashed through a long table while yelling “Buff-a-lo,” splitting the furniture in two with a two-handed spike.

    Mind you, Cowher has a way to go before he can stack up with some of the WWE’s finest table smashers. But it’s a start.

