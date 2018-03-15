  • Washington man who shot, killed mother after mistaking her for intruder won't be charged

    TACOMA, Wash. - The Pierce County, Washington, prosecutor says no charges will be filed against a Tacoma man who shot and killed his mother.

    Prosecutor Mark Lindquist says 28-year-old Julian Anderson-Randle shot and killed his mother, 63-year-old Rhonda Randle, after mistaking her for an intruder. He has no criminal history.

    Lindquist said when Anderson-Randle called 911 from his home on East N Street, he was hysterical and screamed that his mother was dead and he was the one who shot her.

    Officers arrived to find the front door slightly ajar. Anderson-Randle was inside, extremely distraught and screaming, “Oh my God … I shot her … she’s dead … mom … I killed my mom! I thought I was being robbed,” according to authorities.

    The body of Rhonda Randle was found just inside the front door. She had been shot multiple times.

    Anderson-Randle told investigators when he heard someone on his front porch, he thought someone was trying to break into the house, so he opened fire to protect himself and his home. 

    He then discovered he had shot his mother and immediately called 911.

    Lindquist said after investigating the circumstances and discussing the case with the victim’s family, he made the decision not to charge Anderson-Randle.

    Anderson-Randle, who is in custody on suicide watch, was scheduled to be released Wednesday.

