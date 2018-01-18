WANTED: Company searching for 'Chicken Nugget Connoisseur'

0

If you love Chicken Nuggets, this job will have you clucking in anticipation every day.

“Just like a good steak, this opportunity is rare,” the British-based B&M budget retailer posted to its website. The job opening is for a “Chicken Nugget Connoisseur,” and the candidate who gets the job will receive a 25-pound voucher every month to spend on “fresh and frozen food” in their local B&M store. The job requires the nugget eater to share feedback with B&M.

“You’ll want to take a bite out of this,” B&M wrote on its website.

So, what kind of job experience does one need for this job?

In its job posting, B&M offers some specific clues:

Getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonald's and keeping them all for yourself;

Being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says “there’s cake”;

That time you tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself;

Going to an event or party because there is free food;

You value the importance of a fish finger sandwich in life;

You can conduct a Powerpoint presentation on the reasoning behind curly fries being nicer than chips;

If you believe you qualify, wing it and apply.

