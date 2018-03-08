Video shows 'Fixer Upper' Chip Gaines revealing baby's gender in conversation with child

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - A social media post shows video of a Baker County child sharing a special moment with "Fixer Upper" co-host Chip Gaines, revealing the gender of the Gaines' soon-to-be-born baby.
In January, Chip and Joanna Gaines surprised fans when they announced they were expecting baby number five.
In the video recorded at the Tim Tebow Foundation Celebrity Gala and Golf Classic in Ponte Vedra on Saturday, Gaines asks a child named Gage to help him think of a "D" name for a boy.
Alright, alright.. if we're going to announce the gender of our #5th child. It might as well come from my new friend #Gage! Take it away my man. @tebowfoundation https://t.co/VF50Ax2GTq— Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) March 7, 2018
Gage is a bit of a hometown celebrity himself in Baker County, Action News Jax reports. In 2016, he was "named" the sheriff of Baker County for a day. The year before, Gage was named a junior deputy for the Baker County Sheriff's Office.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}