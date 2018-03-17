  • Video shows family getting kicked off Southwest flight

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    CHICAGO - A video showing a family being escorted off a Southwest Airlines plane just before takeoff at Chicago’s Midway International Airport has has gone viral, WGN reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Alexis Armstrong, 24, filmed part of the incident on her cellphone. The video showed attendants telling a couple and their 2-year-old daughter to leave after the child had insisted on sitting in her father’s lap, WGN reported. The father said the girl had calmed down and there was no need to leave, but one of the attendants said “The decision has been made."

    Armstrong, who was sitting a row back and across the aisle from the family, told WGN she did not think the family should have been kicked off the plane.

    In a statement, Southwest said the conversation “escalated” between the crew and the customer.

    “We always aim for a welcoming and hospitable experience and regret the inconvenience to all involved,” Southwest said in the statement. “The traveling party was booked on the next flight to Atlanta after the original flight continued as planned.”

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Video shows family getting kicked off Southwest flight

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cables tightened on FIU bridge before it collapsed, possible cracks reported

  • Headline Goes Here

    United Airlines has another pet-related glitch

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Woman stole 1969 Preakness Cup from South Florida storage unit

  • Headline Goes Here

    Millennials replacing engagement rings with diamonds embedded in fingers