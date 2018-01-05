Veteran fighting HOA to keep flying U.S., Marine flags

0

ROSENBERG, Texas - A Texas veteran and his wife said they have been told to stop flying their U.S. and Marine Corps flags outside their home because of homeowners association rules, KPRC reported.

The couple moved into the Kingdom Heights subdivision in Rosenberg and said they did not have any problems until recently.

“If they're going to take them down, it's going to be a fight to take them down, and no one fights harder than a veteran combat Marine," Michael Pereira said.

Pereira said he would have died for the American and Marine Corps flags proudly displayed in the driveway of his home.

"They represent this country. They represent a brotherhood I was a part of," Pereira said.

Pereira served with the Marines from 2002 to 2009, rising to the rank of corporal, and had three tours of duty in Iraq.

The flags “show respect for all the people I went to war with and the ones that didn't come back,” Pereira said. “I got to take them down every night and put them up every morning."

Pereira said he didn’t expect an issue with the HOA.

“I'm guessing somebody didn't like it or someone reported it or something because I got a call from the property manager who works for the homeowners association asking me to take them down,” Pereira told KPRC.

His wife posted the situation on their neighborhood Facebook page Tuesday night. Within the first hour there were more than 100 comments, which showed support for Pereira.

"It doesn't bother me. I think it's kind of silly to have someone take down their flags -- especially if he fought for the country," said Ashley Johannsen, the couple's neighbor across the street.

Pereira asked the property management liaison for an exemption to the rule.

“I asked her if they can make an exemption, and she said I'd have fill out a construction modification request and send it to the HOA,” Pereira told KPRC.

He's still waiting on the outcome but said he's not afraid to fight to keep the flags flying outside his home.

"If they don't get those rules changed, I'm going to start a petition to get the rules changed," Pereira said.

The HOA has yet to respond to KPRC’s request for comment.

