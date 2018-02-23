0 Veteran claims homeless woman she invited into home stole her car

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A military veteran thought she was being a good Samaritan when she invited a homeless woman into her California home to avoid cold weather. Instead, she is lamenting the loss of her car, which she alleges the homeless woman took, KRON reported.

Sharon Larson, 69, said she saw a homeless woman outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Fairfield on Monday night and wanted to help.

“There’s so many homeless today,” Larson told KRON. “You see them everywhere, homeless families everywhere. It just breaks my heart and just tears my heart up to see so many people on the street. It just kills me.”

Larson said she “didn’t think twice” about offering assistance.

“I couldn’t leave her outside in leggings,” Larson said. “They’re just leggings. No jacket. No coat.”

The woman, who said her name was Lynn, stayed at Larson’s home Monday night. Larson fed her and did her laundry, KRON reported. On Tuesday, the two women shared a meal of pork chops and watched a few movies. Larson went to the bathroom, but when she returned the woman was gone and so were the keys to Larson’s 2011 Mazda CX-7, KRON reported.

“It is breaking my heart because now I’m feeling like I can’t help anybody anymore, and I always help people,” Larson said. “And now I feel like if I help them, they’ll just steal from me or hurt me. I don’t know. … sorry.”

