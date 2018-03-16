  • Vanessa Trump divorcing Donald Trump Jr. after 12 years of marriage

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW YORK - Vanessa Trump has filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr.

    The New York Times reported that the former model made the filing from President Donald Trump’s oldest son Thursday afternoon in a Manhattan court.

    “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple said in a joint statement, according to The New York Times. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

    Vanessa Trump, 40, has filed for an uncontested divorce from 40-year-old Trump Jr. The two met in 2003 when Donald Trump Jr.’s father introduced them at a fashion show.

    Donald Trump Jr.(L) and Vanessa Trump pictured in 2016. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Trump Jr. in March 2018.
    Larry Busacca/Getty Images

    In February, Vanessa Trump was hospitalized after being exposed to a white, powdery substance after opening a suspicious letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr.

    Trump Jr. later issued a statement saying his wife was not harmed.

    “Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning,” he said on Twitter. “Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.”

    Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump were married in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2005 at Mar-a-Lago.

