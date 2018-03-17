United Airlines has another pet-related glitch

United Airlines acknowledged its third animal-related mistake in a week, as a flight from Newark to St. Louis was diverted to Akron, Ohio when a pet was loaded onto the flight by mistake, CNN reported.
United is already under scrutiny after one dog died in an overhead bin and another was accidentally flown to Japan.
On Friday, the airline announced that Flight 3996 was diverted to Akron after officials discovered the animal was on the flight bound for St. Louis, airline spokeswoman Maggie Schmerin said. The pet was supposed to be on a plane traveling from Newark to Akron, CNN reported.
United told CNN the unidentified animal was "safely delivered to its owner." Airline officials said it offered compensation to all passengers.
"As we stated, we take full responsibility and are deeply sorry for this tragic accident. We remain in contact with the family to express our condolences and offer support," United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said.
