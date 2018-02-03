0 Uma Thurman accuses Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

Uma Thurman says she was sexually assaulted by film producer Harvey Weinstein. She described Weinstein's actions in a New York Times interview published Saturday.

Thurman also had criticism for film direction Quentin Tarantino, who she said pressured her to film a dangerous scene in "Kill Bill" which has left her with permanent injuries.

When asked in October about the sexual assault accusations many actresses have levied at Weinstein, Thurman said she was waiting for her anger to abate before talking about it publicly.

Opinion: Uma Thurman is ready to talk about why she's angry. She tells Maureen Dowd about her experiences with Harvey Weinstein. https://t.co/ZzPMGA5TTj — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 3, 2018

In the New York Times interview, Thurman said she developed a professional relationship with Weinstein after the success of "Pulp Fiction." At the time, Weinstein was very supportive and instrumental in her career, Thurman said.

Thurman described two encounters with Weinstein that were inappropriate. The first encounter was in a Paris hotel room, where he put on a bathrobe and led her to a steam room. She was fully dressed and balked at joining him, and he ran out of the steam room, Thurman said.

The second encounter was in a London hotel room, where she says Weinstein attacked her and "did all kinds of unpleasant things." Thurman says Weinstein sent her flowers the next day, with a note that read, "You have great instincts."

Thurman told the New York Times she confronted Weinstein about the sexual assault, saying if he did the same thing to other women he would lose his career.

In a statement, Weinstein admitted to making a pass at Thurman but denied sexually assaulting her.

Full statement from Harvey Weinstein regarding Uma Thurman's interview with @maureendowd saying Weinstein attacked her. "Her claims about being physically assaulted are untrue. And this is the first time we have heard those details." pic.twitter.com/xu44HBIemj — Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) February 3, 2018

As for Tarantino, Thurman said he pressured her on the "Kill Bill" set into driving a car that was unsafe. She ended up wrecking and striking a tree. She suffered a concussion, a neck injury and severe damage to her knees. She says she had to fight Tarantino and Miramax for the footage of the accident. Thurman also accused Tarantino of participating in “sadistic” acts on the “Kill Bill” set that were to be performed by actor Michael Madsen.

