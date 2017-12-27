  • Twitter user helps soccer star Christian Pusilic reunite with dog for Christmas

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Thanks to Twitter, soccer star Christian Pulisic was reunited with his dog for the Christmas holidays.

    Pulisic, a midfielder for the German team Borussia Dortmund who has played for the U.S. men's national team, had returned to the United States for the Christmas break, ESPN reported. He was in Washington D.C., but really wanted to see his pup, who was 2½ hours away in Hershey, Pennsylvania, SBNation reported.

    Pulisic put out a plea for help on Twitter on Dec. 22, and a fan made the reunion between Pulisic and his dog a reality. Tristan Gilliland-Kunkle, a Borussia Dortmund fan, delivered the dog in time for Christmas Eve, ESPN reported.

    Gilliland-Kunkle snapped a photo for Twitter that included himself, his girlfriend Mihaela, Pusilic and the soccer star’s sister.

