Twitter user helps soccer star Christian Pusilic reunite with dog for Christmas

Thanks to Twitter, soccer star Christian Pulisic was reunited with his dog for the Christmas holidays.
Pulisic, a midfielder for the German team Borussia Dortmund who has played for the U.S. men's national team, had returned to the United States for the Christmas break, ESPN reported. He was in Washington D.C., but really wanted to see his pup, who was 2½ hours away in Hershey, Pennsylvania, SBNation reported.
Anyone willing to drive my pup from Hershey to Washington DC so I can see him for the holidays:) pic.twitter.com/Rb4bijEMvz— Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) December 22, 2017
Pulisic put out a plea for help on Twitter on Dec. 22, and a fan made the reunion between Pulisic and his dog a reality. Tristan Gilliland-Kunkle, a Borussia Dortmund fan, delivered the dog in time for Christmas Eve, ESPN reported.
On our way. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/L5HHg9ZBGn— Tristan Gilliland-Kunkle (@410RaceChaser) December 24, 2017
Gilliland-Kunkle snapped a photo for Twitter that included himself, his girlfriend Mihaela, Pusilic and the soccer star’s sister.
I actually got done making this happen a little bit ago. pic.twitter.com/CWK4OlLA5S— Tristan Gilliland-Kunkle (@410RaceChaser) December 24, 2017
