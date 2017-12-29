Trump tweets ‘good old Global Warming' could help with frigid temps

0

As parts of the United States endure near-record low temperatures, with some areas experiencing frigid weather up to 20 below, President Donald Trump is suggesting the country could use a little “global warming.”

>> Read more trending news

“Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming,” Trump said in a mocking tweet late Thursday, referring to predictions that New York will experience one of the coldest New Year’s ever Sunday night during the annual ball drop and celebration in Times Square.

Soledda Hernandez stands on the roof of her car as she brushes off snow in Erie, Pa., Dec. 27, 2017. Erie and surrounding areas that already have seen a record amount of snow over the past few days, prompting a disaster emergency declaration. Greg Wohlford/AP

“In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!,” he tweeted.

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

The Trump administration has continued to deny that climate change and global warming is a result of human activity, despite the growing scientific proof, and that the United States is the second biggest emitter of green house gases behind only China.

Trump pulled the United States out of the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement, the only major country in the world not on board, and has promoted coal, natural gas and nuclear energy as an answer to climate change, something scientists around the world have warned against.

Extreme weather events, including unusually cold winters and extremely hot summers, super storms and raging wildfires are a sign of Earth’s changing climate, according to researchers, and it’s only predicted to get worse in the years ahead, if steps aren’t taken to combat the global temperature rise.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.