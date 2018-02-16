Trump heading to Palm Beach, making plans to visit Parkland

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive today to spend President’s Day weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.
A White House advisory said Air Force One is expected to arrive at Palm Beach International Airport at 5:40 p.m.
The president will receive an Oval Office briefing today on Wednesday’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 people dead. In a Thursday speech, Trump said he is “making plans to visit Parkland to meet with families and local officials, and to continue coordinating the federal response.”
The White House has not specified whether Trump will visit Parkland this weekend. The community in northern Broward County is about 40 miles from Mar-a-Lago.
This visit will be Trump’s 13th as president to Mar-a-Lago. He has spent about 39 days in Palm Beach County as president.
His last visit was two weeks ago and included a Super Bowl party at his Trump International Golf Club in unincorporated West Palm Beach.
