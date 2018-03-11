Thieves steal ATM from Texas courthouse annex

HOUSTON - Thieves broke into a Texas courthouse annex and stole an ATM machine Sunday morning, KTRK reported.
According to reports, a witness reported that a truck was dragging a large object along the road near the courthouse at 3 a.m, the Houston Police Department said.
The theft occurred at the Harris County Courthouse Annex in Houston.
On Sunday morning, police said the front door of the courthouse annex was smashed and that the ATM from the front entrance area was missing, KTRK reported.
There was no security personnel in the building during the robbery. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the scene, KTRK reported.
