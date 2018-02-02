  • Texas man has leg amputated after being caught in trenching machine

    FRISCO, Texas - A Texas construction worker had to have his leg amputated to free him after he was caught in the blades of a trenching machine Thursday, Dallas.com reported.

    A surgeon was flown to the construction site after first responders were called to the scene shortly before 9 a.m., KTVT reported.

    Firefighters called for a surgeon when they were unable to free the man, Frisco Fire Department spokesman Kevin Haines said.

    The worker, who was not identified, was flown a hospital in Plano for further treatment, Dallas.com reported. His injuries were characterized as severe but he was expected to survive, KDFW reported.

