  • Texas man charged in plot to kill players, fans during Steelers game

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - There was a slight scare ahead of Sunday’s Steelers game at Heinz Field after police arrested a man who allegedly threatened to kill players and fans at the game.

    >> Read more trending news

    Authorities arrested Yuttana Choochongkol, 40, who is from San Antonio, in Texas.

    Investigators said the man made several threats online, sending them to the director of security at Heinz Field.

    “The Steelers game will be packed, and that's when I plan on killing Steelers football players and fans before taking my own pitiful life," Choochongkol wrote.

    The Steelers issued a statement regarding the threats. 

    “We take all threats seriously and turned over information to the FBI and the City of Pittsburgh police,” said spokesman Burt Lauten. “We are thankful law enforcement was able to identify and track down the individual to make an arrest."

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories