Tennessee man tells girlfriend: 'I am going to put your brains all over these windows'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Tennessee man allegedly threatened his girlfriend on Tuesday night, telling her he was “going to put your brains all over these windows,” police said.
Investigators had responded to an aggravated domestic assault in Memphis. The victim and her mother told police she had been beaten by her boyfriend for days.
Police said the victim was picked up by her boyfriend on Saturday. The victim thought the man was taking her to exchange a pair of shoes, but once she realized she was going somewhere else, she asked him to take her home, police said.
Investigators said the boyfriend then allegedly pulled a silver pistol and pointed it at the victim.
The man allegedly told the victim, “If you act like you want to move or get some attention I am going to put your brains all over these windows."
The suspect then allegedly punched the victim several times with a closed fist, police said. She told police she was repeatedly beaten and held at gunpoint by the suspect all weekend.
